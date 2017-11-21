Shahid gets warning from Karni Sena for being 'optimistic' about Padmavati’s release

Mumbai, Nov 21: After threatening Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of Padmavati, and Deepika Padukone, the lead actress of the film, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena has trained its guns on Shahid Kapoor, the lead actor of the controversial upcoming Bollywood movie which is under constant attack from right wing groups.

On Monday, after Shahid said that he was "optimistic" about the release of the film, in spite of the makers of Padmavati deferring its release because of constant threats and protests, chief of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, stated that the film's cast was trying to provoke them for taking dire steps.

"Now, every day, they are provoking us for beheading them or cutting their nose. The future of film Padmavati is that it will not release," said Kalvi while protesting against the film at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena is at the forefront in protesting against Padmavati, a film based on queen Padmavati of Chittor, Rajasthan, since its making in January this year.

While addressing the media during the opening ceremony of India International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa on Monday, Shahid said, "This is not the time to be angry; this is not the time to lose your cool because there are enough people doing that right now. So, I would choose to say that I believe in the process and I am very optimistic."

"I am sure Padmavati will come out. Once people see the film, they will be proud of it like we are. All of this will be forgotten then," he added.

The period drama is facing the ire of right wing groups and political parties for allegedly distorting history to hurt Rajput and Hindu sentiments--allegations which Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

The film was supposed to hit the theatres across the country on December 1. The delay in the release of the film is also because the Censor Board decided to send back the film to its makers as their application form was incomplete. The board has asked the makers to resend the film for review.

The right wing groups are demanding a ban on the film. On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to ban the film. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government wrote to the Centre expressing its inability to screen the film in theatre halls of the state as it might create law and order problem.

OneIndia News