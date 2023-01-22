Shah Rukh Khan called me at 2 am: Assam CM assures security for 'Pathaan' release

'I never take tension about such kind of films': Santoshi on 'Gandhi Godse' clash with 'Pathaan'

After Assam CM said 'I don't know Shah Rukh Khan', the Bollywood actor dialled the Assam CM at 2 am.

New Delhi, Jan 22: Hours after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Shah Rukh Khan had not called him over the violent protest against his 'Pathaan', the Bollywood actor dialled him to express his concern over the incident.

The Assam CM himself tweeted about Khan calling him at 2 am on Sunday. "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," he tweeted.

Amid protests against 'Pathaan', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan." The media persons had raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who entered a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened, tore down its posters, and burnt them.

"Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed," he said.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

'Pathaan' created controversy over 'Besharam Rang' song from the movie. Right-wing groups had raised objections over Deepika Padukone's semi-nude avatar and skimpy saffron outfit on the track while Khan wore a green costume.

Amid the fans demanding a boycott of 'Pathaan', a minister in Madhya Pradesh hinted at banning the Hindi movie. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.

There were violent protests reported in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the two-day BJP Executive Meeting, urged party workers not to make unnecessary comments against movies a few days ago.