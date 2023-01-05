Bajrang Dal up in arms against Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Gujarat

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Jan 05: The Bajrang Dal in Gujarat is up in arms against Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release worldwide on January 25.

The members of the right-wing group created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. In the clips doing rounds shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter, the workers are seen tearing down the posters and promotional materials from the Hindi flick.

They were seen shouting anti-'Pathaan' slogans even as the theatre authorities tried to pacify them not to damage the property.

In the Twitter post, Bajrang Dal Gujarat said that they will not allow the release of the movie which stars "anti-Hindu Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who is part of 'tukde-tukde gang'". The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest.

On Tuesday, members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, held a dharna at INOX theatre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, demanding that the cinema hall does not screen the movie. The protesters raised slogans and submitted a memorandum to the theatre management demanding that the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika-starrer not released.

The movie has been in the news after 'Besharam Rang' was released on December 12. A section of audience found the song objectionable over the use of saffron (Deepika) and green costumes (Shah Rukh). "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset," Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra had said. In addition to it, people had raised Deepika's support to JNU protestors in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' to implement changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.

"Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release," ANI quoted CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi as saying.

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 11:13 [IST]