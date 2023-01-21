Who is Shah Rukh Khan, asks Himanta Biswa amid protest against Pathaan

'I never take tension about such kind of films': Santoshi on 'Gandhi Godse' clash with 'Pathaan'

Hindi film 'Pathaan' was first targeted by right-wing groups after the release of 'Besharam Rang' song.

New Delhi, Jan 21: Amid protests against Shah Rukh Khan's spy-action thriller 'Pathaan', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan."

The media persons had raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who entered a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened, tore down its posters, and burnt them.

''Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter.

"Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed,'' he said.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film 'Dr Bezbarua - Part 2', the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. ''People should see it.''

'Pathaan', which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

Hindi film 'Pathaan' was first targeted by right-wing groups after the release of 'Besharam Rang' song. The semi-nude avatar of Deepika Padukone and her skimpy saffron outfit had not gone well with the people. Further, her silent support to the JNU protestors in 2020 was one of the reasons why the BJP was upset with her.

A section of audience found the song objectionable over the use of saffron (Deepika) and green costumes (Shah Rukh). "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset," Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra had said.

Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

