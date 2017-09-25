Shah, Rajnath, Madav meet after BJP executive; discuss J&K

BJP president Amit Shah today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh where they are believed to have discussed issues related to Jammu and Kashmir among others, sources said.

Other BJP leaders including Ram Madhav and Ram Lal were also present during the hour-long closed-door meet at the home minister's residence which took place after the BJP executive meeting here.

While details of the meeting were not immediately available, according to sources the leaders are believed to have reviewed the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

While the home minister visited Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight ago, BJP general secretary Madhav is party in-charge for the state.

During his visit, Singh had said the situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved significantly over the past year and some "green shoots of peace are visible".

He had also expressed willingness to meet every stakeholder to resolve long-standing issues.