Shah derides Manmohan Singh for reading out whatever was given by "madam"

Kaithal, Oct 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held multiple rallies in poll bound Haryana and blasted the Congress over a range of issues including the stand taken by the grand old party on Article 370 and criticising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for performing 'Shastra Pooja'.

Shah was scheduled to address three public meetings today in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 21.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shashtra Pujan' of Rafale yesterday in France. Congress did not like it. Is 'Shashtra Pujan' not performed on Vijayadashami? They should ponder over what needs to be criticised and what not," Shah said on Kaithal.

Rajnath Singh took delivery of the multi-role combat aircraft in France on Tuesday after performing a traditional Dussehra worship of arms.

Shah said the Congress motto is to oppose whatever BJP does irrespective of the issue and its benefit to the country. He took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for not being serious about politics.

"At the time of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi has gone off on a holiday," he further said.

He said there was a feeling among people in the country that Jammu and Kashmir was not fully integrated into the Indian Union with Articles 370 and 35A acting as stumbling blocks. He said nullifying Article 370 had nothing to do with politics.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed scrapping of Article 370. I want to ask Rahul to make it clear whether he is in favour or against the scrapping of Article 370," the BJP president said at a poll rally.

He attacked former prime minister Manmohan Singh, accusing him of reading out whatever was given to him by "madam" (Congress president Sonia Gandhi).

He attacked former prime minister Manmohan Singh, accusing him of reading out whatever was given to him by "madam" (Congress president Sonia Gandhi).

Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a second term in the state and has set itself a target of winning over 75 seats in the 90-member assembly .

With the party winning all 10 seats in Haryana during the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the BJP seems confident of retaining Haryana. Haryana assembly has 90 seats and the BJP won 47 in 2014 and formed the government. The BJP ended 10 years rule of the Congress in 2014.