SFI members attack police in Kerala

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

CPI-M affiliated student wing Student Federation of India (SFI) members attacked policemen outside Thodupuzha Police Station in Kerala after police intervened to help a man being attacked by them.

SFI members attack police in Kerala
CPI-M affiliated student wing Student Federation of India (SFI) members attacked policemen outside Thodupuzha Police Station.ANI Twitter

The incident took place last night in front of Thodupuzha police station. The incident kicked off while police intervened to help a youngster who was being attacked by the SFI workers in front of the police station. Miscreants then turned towards the police officers.

In the visuals provided by ANI, these people can be seen pushing and cornering a civil police officer.

However, the police did not take anyone into custody. Investigation is on to arrest the culprits.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

sfi, kerala

Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...