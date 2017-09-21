SFI members attack police in Kerala

CPI-M affiliated student wing Student Federation of India (SFI) members attacked policemen outside Thodupuzha Police Station in Kerala after police intervened to help a man being attacked by them.

The incident took place last night in front of Thodupuzha police station. The incident kicked off while police intervened to help a youngster who was being attacked by the SFI workers in front of the police station. Miscreants then turned towards the police officers.

#WATCH SFI members attack Policemen outside Kerala's Thodupuzha Police Station after Police intervened to help a man being attacked by them. pic.twitter.com/2HwoLMPdyX — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2017

In the visuals provided by ANI, these people can be seen pushing and cornering a civil police officer.

However, the police did not take anyone into custody. Investigation is on to arrest the culprits.

OneIndia News