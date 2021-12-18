Cyclone 'Jawad': North coastal Andhra braces up; 11 teams of NDRF and three SDRF on standby

Severe cold wave to hit North West India till Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin several parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, among others, must brace for ground frost conditions from Saturday, December 18.

Similar conditions are likely to continue till Tuesday, there after temperatures are expected to rise slightly, he further noted.

''For past 3 days,cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailing over some parts of NW India, incl Punjab, Haryana, north Raj &some parts of west UP & north MP. As of today,night temperatures below normal in these areas & cold to severe cold wave conditions prevailing,''Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD said.

''We are expecting that these conditions will continue to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north MP & UP till 21st Dec. Thereafter the minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise further & hence abetting the cold wave conditions,'' according to the IMD bulletin.

''Day temperature over NW India appreciably to markedly below normal. So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions here. Day temperature expected to continue in below normal category up to Dec 21,'' Mohapatra said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 16:16 [IST]