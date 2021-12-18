YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Severe cold wave to hit North West India till Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin several parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, among others, must brace for ground frost conditions from Saturday, December 18.

    Similar conditions are likely to continue till Tuesday, there after temperatures are expected to rise slightly, he further noted.

    Severe cold wave to hit North West India till Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast

    ''For past 3 days,cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailing over some parts of NW India, incl Punjab, Haryana, north Raj &some parts of west UP & north MP. As of today,night temperatures below normal in these areas & cold to severe cold wave conditions prevailing,''Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD said.

    ''We are expecting that these conditions will continue to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north MP & UP till 21st Dec. Thereafter the minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise further & hence abetting the cold wave conditions,'' according to the IMD bulletin.

    ''Day temperature over NW India appreciably to markedly below normal. So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions here. Day temperature expected to continue in below normal category up to Dec 21,'' Mohapatra said.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X