    Setback for Sasikala as Chennai court rejects her plea on AIADMK post

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Apr 11: A court here on Monday dismissed expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's plea against her removal in a party general council in 2017.

    Sasikala
    Sasikala

    The court dismissed her plea following an interlocutory application from AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami, the party's Legal Wing Joint Secretary A M Babu Murugavel said.

    Sasikala had moved the city civil court earlier contending that the AIADMK general council held in 2017, which expelled her as general secretary, was not valid.

    The general council was held in the wake of the merger of the then separate factions headed by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

