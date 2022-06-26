UP Bypolls: In worry for Akhilesh, BJP leading in both Rampur, Azamgarh

Bypolls: Setback for AAP, SAD wins Punjab's Sangrur

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 26: In a huge setback, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann defeating the ruling party's candidate on a Lok Sabha seat held last by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the result of the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll has come. "We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory," he said. The Election Commission, however, is yet to declare the bypoll result.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 26, 2022, 15:10 [IST]