Setback as Interpol cancels red corner alert against Zakir Naik

The Interpol has cancelled the red corner notice that was issued against religious preacher, Dr Zakir Naik. The decision was sent to the Interpol General secretariat which deleted the data from the Interpol's files in November 2017.

The Indian agencies had sought from the Interpol to issue a red corner notice in a bid to extradite Zakir Naik and bring him to India. The request was sent after he was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency in a terror related case.

The Interpol stated in the letter, "after a thorough examination, the commission found that the data challenged raised questions as to compliance with applicable roles. As a result, it considered that the retention of this data in the Interpol information system was not compliant with the Interpol's rules and decided that it should be deleted."

OneIndia News