Now, COVID booster shots available for all above 18+ group at private vaccination centres from Apr 10

Serum Institute of India to sell Covishield booster at Rs 600 plus tax

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Serum Institute of India on Friday announced that the pharma company will sell Covishield to hospitals for Rs 600 plus taxes (same as before), as the Central government decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres.

SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday, welcoming the government's decision to open up precautionary COVID-19 doses to the sections of population aged 18 and above, said "the end users will have to pay Rs 600 for Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price."

The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022. All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose.

This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres.

So far, about 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group.

45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 18:02 [IST]