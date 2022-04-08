YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Serum Institute of India to sell Covishield booster at Rs 600 plus tax

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Serum Institute of India on Friday announced that the pharma company will sell Covishield to hospitals for Rs 600 plus taxes (same as before), as the Central government decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres.

    Adar Poonawalla

    SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday, welcoming the government's decision to open up precautionary COVID-19 doses to the sections of population aged 18 and above, said "the end users will have to pay Rs 600 for Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price."

    The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022. All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose.

    This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres.

    So far, about 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group.

    45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 18:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X