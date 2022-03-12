Serial entrepreneur Shivam Bangwal built three successful businesses before he turned 22

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

"No goal is out of reach when one works for it consistently" , mentions Shivam Bangwal, a Serial Entrepreneur and Investor from Uttarakhand, India who is the founder of Youthistaan, People News Chronicle and Hitchhike TV. Shivam started his journey in his early 2017 when he was just 18 years and built a line up of projects that should inspire young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams to build solutions that can change the dynamics of business and people's lives.

Youthistaan was started in year 2017 with the motive of covering and providing news to Indian readers through their website and social media at their fingertips and later on in year while in year 2018, Australia based television station was rebranded as Hitchhike TV and was providing streaming services, which started facing a huge loss in the business.

In the early of 2019, Shivam Bangwal acquired Hitchhike TV and rebranded it as a global news and media organisation. Now in year 2020, Shivam planned to start another news organisation which will be covering world's latest and trending news stories and started People News Chronicle in year 2021. As of now, Shivam Bangwal is successfully running all of his startup's including Branding Panther, a agency that helps businesses to build their online presence and brand value.

One of the most important skill sets that Shivam believes every serial entrepreneur should have is an analytical skill. Analyzing your competitors and strategizing to be ahead of them is something every entrepreneur must do to stay alive in the highly competitive market.

Shivam Bangwal seems to be very innovative and as of 2022, Shivam shared a instagram story that he is planning to start a non profit organisation that will be providing humanitarian services by helping needy people in terms of providing free food, education and creating awareness among citizens in India.

Shivam is also a tech enthusiast who has completed Bachelor's and Master's of Computer Applications from Chandigarh University in year 2022. While talking on about technology Shivam says "Technology has reduced the effort and time and increased the efficiency of the production requirement in every field. It has made our life easy, comfortable, healthy, and enjoyable. The advancement of technology along with science has helped us to become self-reliant in all spheres of life. Technology has not only improved the quality of life but also brought about revolutions in various fields as earlier we used to see news through our television or newspapers only, but at the present time you can see their are hundreds of news organisations who are working digitally, just to provide news at the fastest on your fingertips."