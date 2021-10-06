Team Bizgurukul believes, “Each and every one among us has the potential to be an entrepreneur.\"

Serial entrepreneur Jonathan Diaz has been helping other companies scale since the age of 15

By Anuj Cariappa

Jonathan Diaz is one of those brilliant entrepreneurs who embarked on their entrepreneurial journey from a very young age. At the age of 15, Diaz was already working on the launch of his first company.

Today, Diaz is the owner of some of the most successful companies in the software industry, including Code 113, Glossy Smiles, RealeHub, and Credit Dyno. He has also received the opportunity to work with some Fortune 500 companies like Samsung and Crunch Fitness, including celebrities around the globe.

With SAAS (Software as a service) grabbing his interest recently, he has dedicated himself to the development of new software called SocialProspector.io (A LinkedIn automation software), Instavio.com (A software similar to Loom but with additional tools to help businesses close deals), and LinkElite.com (A Bio-Link software similar to Link Tree with sales tools to help entrepreneurs sell their products).

Being a young entrepreneur has not been an easy journey for Diaz. He says, "The biggest obstacle for me has been trying to convince other business owners that I'm just as qualified at a young age." However, your age or qualification doesn't matter once you produce the desired results for hundreds of clients. Then, "they're all willing to vouch for you," adds Diaz.

This dynamic entrepreneur has most of his business revolving around helping other business owners make more money in their industry through automation, marketing, and branding. He develops extensive systems through which companies can scale themselves.

"I got into this industry by connecting my love for computers and entrepreneurship at an early age," says Diaz. He used his skills to help companies that were not as tech-savvy as himself. Eventually, he did not allow them to grow but used his strategies to expand his own company.