Sensing defeat, Pawar has lost restraint says Nadda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 13: NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statements in recent rallies shows his "restraint" is over as he is staring at defeat in Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP working chief J P Nadda said.

He also took a swipe at the opposition leaders, saying those "running between jail and ED" cannot take the state ahead.

Nadda was addressing a rally ahead of the October 21 state elections.

Maharashtra election 2019: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in poll-bound today

Pawar had criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Barshi earlier in the day over the latter's claim that there was no opposition left to fight the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

"Sharad Pawar's words clearly show he has lost restraint ('sayyam'). He can see defeat ahead," Nadda said.

"Leaders running between jail and the Enforcement Directorate cannot take the state ahead on the path of development," he said.

The ED recently named Sharad Pawar and his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a money laundering case registered in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

"Maharashtra already chose a development engine in the form of Narendra Modi six months ago. There is need for another engine in the form of Devendra Fadnavis which will double the pace of development," the BJP working president said, adding that development projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore were underway in the state.

Speaking on abrogation of provisions of Article 370, Nadda said, "Scheduled Tribes of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their rights. Now tribal communities of the state can reach Lok Sabha and also enter the administrative service of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Women of Jammu and Kashmir got their rights. Now the state will get a transparent administration," he said.

How assets of Maharashtra, Haryana MLAs grew between 2009 and 2014

Earlier, speaking at a rally at Ambad, Nadda said the leaders of the Congress and NCP are caught in a "chakravyuha" (circular trap) of bail and jail.

By enacting a law banning triple talaq, the Modi government provided justice to Muslim women, he said.