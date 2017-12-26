Sensex hits 34,000 mark for the first time

BSE's index Sensex hit an all-time high of 34,000 mark on Tuesday during the intraday trade. The 30-share index crossed the 34,000-mark by jumping 65.07 points or 0.19 % to 34,005.37, said reports.

The 50-share Nifty index of the NSE, on the other hand, rose 0.2% to an all-time high of 10515 points.

According to reports, domestic institutional buying and interest among retail investors amid robust foreign funds inflows lifted the domestic sentiment.

Top five Sensex gainers were Asian Paints (+0.77%), Sun Pharma (+0.74%), Dr Reddy's (+0.72%), Tata Steel (+0.65%) and YES Bank (+0.63%), while the major losers were M&M (-0.94%), Coal India (-0.83%), NTPC (-0.78%), Hero MotoCorp (-0.67%) and Infosys (-0.6%), reported Business Line.

Buoyed by the BJP's electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Sensex last weekly rallied 143 points as it moved closer to an all-time high.

On December 6, Sensex fell 218 points to 32,584.66 in late afternoon trade soon after the Reserve Bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 6 per cent but raised the inflation forecast.

OneIndia News