Senior politician ND Tiwari suffers brain stroke, hospitalised

Senior politician Nayaran Dutt Tiwari is critical after suffering from brain hemorrhage stroke on Wednesday.

Sources at Max Hospital in Saket said the condition of 91-year-old Tiwari, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is serious and is being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A team of doctors is attending to him, they said.

Rohit said his father fell unconscious this morning while having tea at his house here.

NDTiwari is the only Indian who served as chief minister of two states. While he was thrice at the helm of power in Maharashtra, he also became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand once in 2002. Tiwari also served as Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet.

