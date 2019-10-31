  • search
    Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal admitted in hospital

    Mumbai, Oct 31: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was taken to a private hospital here on Thursday after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, a close aide of his said.

    He also had mild bleeding from the nose, said a doctor at the hospital. "He complained of chest pain and high BP.

    He has been shifted to Jaslok Hospital for further treatment," Bhujbal's aide said.

    The 72-year-old NCP leader, a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, recently won Assembly election from Yeola.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
