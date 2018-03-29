Senior Congress leader Venkayya Guttedar to join BJP

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Congress leader and six-time MLA from Afzalpur, Karnataka, Malikayya Venkayya Guttedar has quit the Congress party and announced that he would join the BJP.

Guttedar, a former minister, had reportedly spoken to BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa earlier today (March 29).

"There was confusion over which party to join. I have decided to join the BJP under the leadership of Yeddyurappa," a PTI report quote Guttedar as saying.

He said he would join the BJP in the presence of party national president Amit Shah during his visit to Mysuru on March 30 and 31.

The voting for 224 seats Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 12. The counting of votes would be held on May 15.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day