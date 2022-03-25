YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Senior Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer passes away at 79

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25: Senior Congress leader, former legislator and parliamentarian Thalekunnil Basheer, passed away on Friday morning, family sources said. He was aged 79.

    "He left us early Friday morning at his residence in Vembayam," news agency PTI quotes a senior Congress leader as saying. He had been undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for the past five years.

    Senior Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer passes away at 79

    Basheer was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Chirayankeezhu constituency.
    He was also a Rajya Sabha member twice. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1977 from Kazhakkoottam constituency but later resigned to enable senior leader A K Antony contest from there.

    Married to Malayalam actor Prem Nazir's sister Suhra and they are survived by two children.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Basheer and said he upheld the values of Congress politics. "Basheer used to intervene in the issues affecting the public and upheld the general interest of the society," Vijayan said in his condolences message.

    Senior Congress leaders also condoled the demise of Basheer who was an executive member of KPCC for decades. The body of senior Congress leader will kept at the KPCC office for the public to pay homage and will be laid to rest later.

    Basheer had also written several books including 'Rajeev Gandhi : Surya Thejassinte Ormakku', 'Velicham Kooduthal Velicham', 'Mandelayude Nattil, Gandhijiyudeyum' and 'K Damodaran muthal Berlin Kunjananthan Nair vare'.

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress passes away

    Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X