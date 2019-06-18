  • search
    Senior Congress leader Roshan Baig suspended for anti-party activities

    Bengaluru, June 18: Former Congress Minister R Roshan Baig has been suspended by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Party (KPCC) for "anti-party activity", after he launched a strongly worded attack on several senior party leaders.

    File photo of Roshan Baig

    "All India Congress Committee has approved the proposal sent by KPCC to take action against R Roshan Baig, MLA on account of his anti-party activities," the state Congress said in a release.

    "He has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, on the basis of inquiry conducted on this matter," it said.

    His outburst came soon after the exit polls that predicted poor performance by the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

    In a no-holds-barred attack, Roshan Baig accused the state party chief of being a "flop show" and scoffed at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal as a "buffoon", prompting the party to issue a show cause notice for his outburst.

    Baig, a senior MLA, also slammed former chief minister Siddarmaiah for "dividing" the Hindu society by attempting to give separate religion tag to Lingayat community and "abusing" the Vokkaliga community during his tenure in the top post.

    The attack by Baig who was miffed over being denied ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls came after the exit polls predicted a rout for the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka and NDA's return to power at the Centre.

    Baig also appealed to the Muslims to "compromise with the situation" (about BJP-led NDA being in power) and not to remain like "cattle" and be reduced to a vote bank.

    Baig's angst was against Congress giving ticket to just one Muslim candidate Rizwan Arshad against the demand for three candidates.

