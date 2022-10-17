How to deal with a police-politico standoff? Here's the Yogi Adityanath way

Senior bureaucrat Jitendra Narain suspended by Centre over alleged sexual assault of 21-year-old woman

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today placed Jitendra Narain, a 1990-batch senior IAS officer of AGMUT Cadre & then Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, under suspension with immediate effect over allegation of an alleged sexual assault of a woman.

A 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands had alleged that she was gang-raped by former Chief Secretary and Labour Commissioner.

The police registered a case earlier this month on the complaint filed by the woman alleging that she was sexually abused by Narain, a 1990 batch IAS officer, and Labour commissioner R L Rishi at the latter's official residence on two occasions.

The Aberdeen police station registered the case and a Special Investigating Team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was formed to probe the serious allegation against Narain, who is at present posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

When contacted, Narain told PTI that he cannot comment on the issue as the matter is sub judice.

The woman lodged the complaint with the police on August 21 in which she gave a detailed account of the alleged sexual attack on her twice - in April and May - and requested for preserving the CCTV footage of the then chief secretary's residence for evidence.

She has also requested a Test Identification Parade of the employees present at the residence of the official.

The complainant has also recorded her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the chief metropolitan magistrate detailing the allegation.

Anyone giving a statement under this clause of the CrPC will face perjury charges in case it turns out to be false.

The woman claimed that she was in search of a job and was introduced to Rishi through a hotel owner who allegedly took her to the residence of Narain.

At Narain's residence, the woman claimed, she was offered liquor which she refused. She claimed that they assured her of a government job but, subsequently, she was brutally sexually abused by the two men.

Two weeks later, the woman alleged, she was called to the chief secretary's residence again and the assault was repeated.

She said that instead of giving the promised government job, she was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

She has also filed a separate complaint with the police against a local journalist, who allegedly gave hints about her identity, and a police officer for leaking information about the case, officials said.

