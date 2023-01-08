J P Nadda’s term as BJP likely to be extended by another year

Senior BJP leader Keshari Nath Tripathi passes away

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Jan 08: Senior BJP leader and former speaker of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away in Prayagraj on Sunday. He breathed his last around 5 am.

"The demise of respected Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of Bengal is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed pious soul a place in his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Tripathi had also served as Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. He also had additional charge for short stints as governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram. He was the Speaker of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly three times, and the state chief of Bharatiya Janata Party.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 8:32 [IST]