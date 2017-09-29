Sena, Congress slam BJP for stampede at Elphinstone

After the tragic stampede at Elphinstone Road station which claimed 22 lives, Shiv Sena and Congress took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for lack of basic facilities at railway stations.

Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhary said that government not able to provide basic facilities and services at stations but 'dreams of bullet trains'.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at the government after the stampede. "Terrible tragedy at Elphinstone. My condolences to the family of the deceased. Government talking of Bullet Trains but basic facilities missing," he said in a tweet.

Also, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said the Elphinstone stampede was "a man-made disaster". Expressing her concerns over rail safety, Sonia Gandhi said "such accidents could have been avoided had there been proper planning and concern for safety."

She has also asked the Regional and Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress workers to contribute in providing assistance to the families of the bereaved.

OneIndia News