Seize Dawood Ibrahim's properties: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Union Government to seize underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai while rejecting Dawood's family challenging the seizure. Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar had filed a plea against the attachment of his properties in Mumbai. The apex court bench headed by Justice R K Agrawal dismissed the plea.

In November last year, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) (SAFEMA) of the Finance Ministry became the first government body to sell off three of Dawood's properties during a public auction in south Mumbai.

The Dawood's's biggest strength has been his money and lavish properties that he owns the world. He has been an asset for the ISI primarily for this reasons and several intelligence reports have indicated clearly that the money that Dawood raises is used to fund terror-related activities.

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. He is listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council's IS and al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day