  • search

Sedition case: Court asks Hardik Patel to be present on Sep 14

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ahmedabad, Aug 30: A court here asked Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel -- who has launched an indefinite fast from his house -- to appear before it on September 14 in connection with a sedition case. The sessions court will start framing of charges in the case against Patel and two of his former aides from September 14.

    Hardik Patel

    Framing of charges is a process after which the trial starts. Hardik Patel's lawyers informed the court that he could not remain present as he was on hunger strike at his house near Ahmedabad over the quota demand. As co-accused Chirag Patel and Dinesh Bambhania were present, public prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt requested the court to start with framing of charges in Hardik's absence. However, as the lawyers of both the accused were also not present, sessions judge D P Mahida adjourned the hearing to September 14.

    The Ahmedabad Police's crime branch had registered a case of sedition against Hardik Patel and others for allegedly instigating violence "with the intention of dislodging the government" during the 2015 quota agitation. At least 13 persons died across Gujarat during the Patidar community's agitation for reservation in jobs and education in August 2015. The agitation was led by Hardik Patel. He was granted bail in the case by the High Court in June 2016.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    hardik patel patidar sedition

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue