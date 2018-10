Pulwama, Oct 13: One terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in Jammu andKahmsir's Babgund on Saturday. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

The deceased militant has not been identified yet. The encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces.

According to Greater Kashmir report, curfew has been imposed in entire Pulwama town "as a precautionary measure" to prevent protests.

More details awaited.