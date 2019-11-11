Security enhanced for five judges who delivered historic Ayodhya Verdict

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: In the aftermath of the Ayodhya Verdict, the security of all the five judges has been increased.

Sources say taking into consideration the sensitivity of the issue, the security of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer has been increased.

The source tells OneIndia that there is no specific threat. The cover was increased only as a precautionary measure, the official also added. As part of the security, additional forces have been deployed outside the houses of the judges. Further the roads leading up to the houses have been barricaded. The security earlier was static and there were house guards in place.

On Saturday, the five judge Bench delivered a historic verdict in which it said that the disputed land belonged to the Hindus. The court also directed the government to give the Muslims 5 acres of land at an alternate place.

Further, the court also ordered the Centre to set up a trust to oversee the construction of the temple. All parties have appealed for peace in the aftermath of the verdict.