'Section 377 your time has come', said Menaka Guruswamy

New Delhi, Sep 6: The LGBT community is celebrating their independence on September 6. The British Raj era law Section 377 has been partially quashed by the five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court. As the rainbow community erupts in joy after the historic verdict, we should the person who successfully contested the de-criminalization of homosexuality in the apex court.

On July 8, 2018, when the petition challenging the Section 377 was taken up by the Supreme Court, Menaka Guruswamy tweeted, " On July 8, 2018, With the Constitution in our hearts, we go to our Court, to seek to remove a colonial stain on our collective national conscience. Section 377 your time has come. See you in Court on Tuesday."

"Section 377 is arbitrary and unconstitutional. It violates Articles 15, 19, 21 of the Constitution." Menaka Guruswamy argued in the court. "It discriminates on the basis of gender of the partners," she added.

A day before the judgment, she shared the picture clicked with Anjali Gopalan Naz Foundation at Hyderabad Airport. Menaka tweeted, "Poetic!!! Bumped into the magnificent Anjali Gopalan Naz Foundation at Hyderabad Airport. We're all heading to Delhi for 377 judgment. Truly magic! #377 #constitution #beatingheart"

According to reports, she coaxed Mehta and Johar into adding their names to the writ petition submitted to the supreme court in 2016 "This is love that must be constitutionally recognised, and not just the sexual acts," Guruswamy was quoted as saying during a hearing earlier this year.

Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy, The Oxford University and Harvard law school graduate, has worked as a human rights consultant at a New York-based law firm and went on to teach at NYU's law school.

She is the daughter of Mohan Guruswamy, the head of Centre for Policy Alternatives, New Delhi. Also, he was Advisor to the Finance Minister with the rank of Secretary to the Government of India.