  • search

'Section 377 your time has come', said Menaka Guruswamy

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 6: The LGBT community is celebrating their independence on September 6. The British Raj era law Section 377 has been partially quashed by the five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court. As the rainbow community erupts in joy after the historic verdict, we should the person who successfully contested the de-criminalization of homosexuality in the apex court.

    Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy. Courtesy: Facebook
    Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy. Courtesy: Facebook

    Also Read | Section 377 verdict: Know the petitioners challenging criminalization of consensual sex

    On July 8, 2018, when the petition challenging the Section 377 was taken up by the Supreme Court, Menaka Guruswamy tweeted, " On July 8, 2018, With the Constitution in our hearts, we go to our Court, to seek to remove a colonial stain on our collective national conscience. Section 377 your time has come. See you in Court on Tuesday."

    "Section 377 is arbitrary and unconstitutional. It violates Articles 15, 19, 21 of the Constitution." Menaka Guruswamy argued in the court. "It discriminates on the basis of gender of the partners," she added.

    A day before the judgment, she shared the picture clicked with Anjali Gopalan Naz Foundation at Hyderabad Airport. Menaka tweeted, "Poetic!!! Bumped into the magnificent Anjali Gopalan Naz Foundation at Hyderabad Airport. We're all heading to Delhi for 377 judgment. Truly magic! #377 #constitution #beatingheart"

    According to reports, she coaxed Mehta and Johar into adding their names to the writ petition submitted to the supreme court in 2016 "This is love that must be constitutionally recognised, and not just the sexual acts," Guruswamy was quoted as saying during a hearing earlier this year.

    Aslo Read | Section 377 verdict: Know about Suresh Kumar Koushal vs. Naz Foundation

    Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy, The Oxford University and Harvard law school graduate, has worked as a human rights consultant at a New York-based law firm and went on to teach at NYU's law school.

    She is the daughter of Mohan Guruswamy, the head of Centre for Policy Alternatives, New Delhi. Also, he was Advisor to the Finance Minister with the rank of Secretary to the Government of India.

    Read more about:

    supreme court lgbt section 377

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue