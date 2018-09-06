  • search

Section 377 verdict: Know the petitioners challenging criminalization of consensual sex

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 6: The verdict on Sec 377 which criminalises consensual sex between same-sex adults to be read by Supreme court on Thursday. The petitioners challenging this verdict are dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath, Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs.

    Section 377 verdict: Know the petitioners challenging criminalization of consensual sex (Representative image)
    Section 377 verdict: Know the petitioners challenging criminalization of consensual sex (Representative image)

    The hearing in the matter commenced on July 10, 2018. Petitions filed by -- Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Johar, culture expert Aman Nath, restaurateurs Ritu Dalmia and Ayesha Kapur and journalist Sunil Mehra -- challenge a 2013 judgment of the top court that criminalised consensual sex between adults.

    Hotelier Aman Nath

    Hotelier Aman Nath

    Aman Nath is an Indian writer, hotelier, and architectural restorer. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of the Neemrana Hotels chain, along with Francis Wacziarg. Both are today credited for pioneering the heritage hotels movement in India.

    Dancer Navtej Johar

    Dancer Navtej Johar

    Johar is Bharatnatyam dancer and recipient of 2014 Sangeet Natak Akademi award. The 57-year-old discussed his life as a gay man in an interview with Indian publication Livemint.

    Chef Ritu Dalmia

    Chef Ritu Dalmia

    Ritu Dalmia is a world-renowned chef who owns seven restaurants in her Diva chain. Now employing over 250 people, the entrepreneur is an influential advocate for the repeal of Section 377.

    Journalist Sunil Mehra

    Journalist Sunil Mehra

    Mehra, a renowned journalist, and art and culture critic, said he has been a victim of antigay hate crimes. He refrained from seeking government employment, reports First Post, for fear that he would face discrimination and violence for being gay.

    Read more about:

    section 377 gay lesbian supreme court

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue