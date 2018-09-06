Section 377 verdict: Know the petitioners challenging criminalization of consensual sex

New Delhi, Sep 6: The verdict on Sec 377 which criminalises consensual sex between same-sex adults to be read by Supreme court on Thursday. The petitioners challenging this verdict are dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath, Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs.
The hearing in the matter commenced on July 10, 2018. Petitions filed by -- Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Johar, culture expert Aman Nath, restaurateurs Ritu Dalmia and Ayesha Kapur and journalist Sunil Mehra -- challenge a 2013 judgment of the top court that criminalised consensual sex between adults.
Hotelier Aman Nath
Aman Nath is an Indian writer, hotelier, and architectural restorer. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of the Neemrana Hotels chain, along with Francis Wacziarg. Both are today credited for pioneering the heritage hotels movement in India.
Dancer Navtej Johar
Johar is Bharatnatyam dancer and recipient of 2014 Sangeet Natak Akademi award. The 57-year-old discussed his life as a gay man in an interview with Indian publication Livemint.
Chef Ritu Dalmia
Ritu Dalmia is a world-renowned chef who owns seven restaurants in her Diva chain. Now employing over 250 people, the entrepreneur is an influential advocate for the repeal of Section 377.
Journalist Sunil Mehra
Mehra, a renowned journalist, and art and culture critic, said he has been a victim of antigay hate crimes. He refrained from seeking government employment, reports First Post, for fear that he would face discrimination and violence for being gay.