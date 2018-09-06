Section 377 verdict: Know the petitioners challenging criminalization of consensual sex

Hotelier Aman Nath

Aman Nath is an Indian writer, hotelier, and architectural restorer. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of the Neemrana Hotels chain, along with Francis Wacziarg. Both are today credited for pioneering the heritage hotels movement in India.

Dancer Navtej Johar

Johar is Bharatnatyam dancer and recipient of 2014 Sangeet Natak Akademi award. The 57-year-old discussed his life as a gay man in an interview with Indian publication Livemint.

Chef Ritu Dalmia

Ritu Dalmia is a world-renowned chef who owns seven restaurants in her Diva chain. Now employing over 250 people, the entrepreneur is an influential advocate for the repeal of Section 377.

Journalist Sunil Mehra

Mehra, a renowned journalist, and art and culture critic, said he has been a victim of antigay hate crimes. He refrained from seeking government employment, reports First Post, for fear that he would face discrimination and violence for being gay.