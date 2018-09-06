Section 377 verdict: Know about Suresh Kumar Koushal vs. Naz Foundation

New Delhi, Sep 6: In 2013, the Supreme Court judgment dealt a big blow to gay rights activists. The apex court Bench upheld the constitutional validity of the Section 377 making gay sex an offence punishable with upto life imprisonment. The Supreme Court of India reinstated Section 377 of the IPC in Suresh Kumar Koushal and another v NAZ Foundation and others in 2013.

The Delhi High Court judgment in 2009 had decriminalized Section 377 Naz Foundation vs. Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Senior BJP leader BP Singhal, who died in October 2012, had challenged the high court verdict in the apex court, saying such acts are illegal, immoral and against the ethos of the Indian culture.

In its judgment the Supreme court bench of justices G. S. Singhvi and S. J. Mukhopadhaya stated - "In view of the above discussion, we hold that Section 377 IPC does not suffer from the vice of unconstitutionality and the declaration made by the Division Bench of the High court is legally unsustainable."

What is Naz Foundation?

Naz India is a registered charitable trust, based in New Delhi. The trust ran 'Milan Project', from 2004-2008, was India's first targeted involvement program in the LGBT community.

Mainly focused on transgenders and homosexual men, the Milan Project was an attempt to serve these marginalized peoples. Safe sex education, training programs, and interventions were all provided by Naz India to help improve the lives of the LGBT community.

The Milan Project was the winner of many awards, including the MTV Staying Alive Foundation Award for 2006 and 2007.

The Naz India Office and Care Home hosts regular doctor visits that are available for members of the LGBT community to attend. Naz India fights regularly for the decriminalization and de-stigmatization of the LGBT community in India.