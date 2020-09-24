Second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, its intensity will reduce in few days: Kejriwal

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 24: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that experts believe the Capital is hit by the second wave of the coronavirus, and its intensity will be less in the coming days. He said the sudden spike in case, crossing 4,000 which took place earlier this month was the second wave of the disease.

"From July 1 to August 17, cases were in control. We noticed that cases increased and it reached 4,500 new Covid-19 cases on September 17 and are now coming down. So experts are believing that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi chief minister as saying.

"When new Covid-19 cases were reported in the large number, we had controlled the coronavirus cases with the help of the central government, NGO, and Delhites. I want to thank everyone for their efforts," Kejriwal said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 30,836 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The number of recovered/cured patients stand at 2,20,866 and 5,087 have succumbed to COVID-19.