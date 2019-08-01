  • search
    Sec 144 imposed in Rampur as SP workers to protest Abdullah Azam's arrest

    By Simran Kashyap
    Lucknow, Aug 01: The Rampur district administration has imposed Section 144 a day after Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son and Uttar Pradesh MLA Abdullah Azam Khan was detained for allegedly obstructing officials during a raid conducted at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, triggering a protest by party workers.

    Abdullah is the Chief Executive Officer of the University.

    File photo of Abdullah Azam
    File photo of Abdullah Azam

    Calling UP administration and police a 'gundaraj', Abdullah said: "I asked the police for a search warrant. They did not have any order. It is 'gundaraj' of the state administration and police. This University is our heritage, we cannot let it go, we will save it. They can arrest us if they want."

    On Tuesday, police carried out a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur. Police claimed to have recovered more than 2500 expensive books, stolen furniture and manuscripts so far

    Meanwhile, the police have beefed up the security especially at the border areas to ensure any sort of ruckus. The police have also alerted ambulance and fire tenders. in the area.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
