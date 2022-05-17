Groom shows up in 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta' at wedding leads to violent clash in Madhya Pradesh

Sec 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch after clash over Hanuman idol placed near dargah

oi-Prakash KL

Neemuch, May 17: The local district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in a part of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch city following a dispute between two groups over the installation of an idol near a dargah, officials said.

The two groups engaged in arguments pelted each other with stones which led to tension in the area,the cops said. The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse them to bring the situation under control.

Later, Additional District Magistrate Neha Meena ordered the imposition of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 (prohibiting gathering of five or more people) in the Neemuch city police station limits.

The police have registered four cases and nine people have been taken into the custody, Neemuch's Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told reporters. A police officer suffered a knee injury in the incident.

How it All Started?

Suraj Kumar Verma said some people placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near the dargah, which led to an argument between the two groups gathered at the spot.

Later, the police asked the members of the two groups to come to the police control room for a discussion, but some people allegedly started hurling stones, damaging some motorcycles, the official said. There was no report so far of injury to any citizen in the incident, he said

An adequate police force was deployed in the area and residents were asked to stay at home, he said. The official said members of the two groups gathered at the spot as it is a mixed population area. The cops are now examining the CCTV footage to take action against those involved in the stone-pelting act. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:32 [IST]