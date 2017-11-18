Private screening of 'Padmavati' set wrong precedent: CBFC

Padmavati Release Row : Central Board unhappy with private screening of movie | Oneindia News

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Saturday expressed displeasure with 'Padmavati' makers for screening the movie for individuals before the certification.

CBFC Official told ANI that "The way Padmavati's makers screened it for individuals before CBFC certification isn't in good taste."

CBFC Chairman, Prasoon Joshi, said, "Disappointing that Padmavati is being screened for media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the Film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry."

The official reiterated that the 'CBFC wasn't happy with this attitude.'

"The way people are expressing their views after watching Padmavati, one cannot say that it was a private screening. This is not done," the official further added,

On Friday, the CBFC decided to send the film back to its makers citing "deficiency in the application".

According to the CBFC, the movie, which has been facing protest from several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back to the board after sorting out the issue.

OneIndia News