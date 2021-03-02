Scorching summer approaching north India: IMD

The Best Healthy Treat For You - Hatsun Yoghurt Shake

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 02: Several parts of north India, particularly Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, are likely to witness scorching summer in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

In a notification, the IMD said the mean maximum temperature in Delhi and Haryana could be 0.71 degree Celsius higher than the normal temperature.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh is expected to see western Uttar Pradesh could be as hot with 0.61 degree C higher-than-normal temperatures.

Not just days, even the nights are likely to be the highest deviation in temperature at 0.86 degree C while armer in many regions like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other places.

On the other hand, the summer in Maharashtra and parts of south India like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been predicted to see cooler day temperatures compared to the north Indian regions.