YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Scorching summer approaching north India: IMD

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Several parts of north India, particularly Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, are likely to witness scorching summer in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

    summer

    In a notification, the IMD said the mean maximum temperature in Delhi and Haryana could be 0.71 degree Celsius higher than the normal temperature.

    Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh is expected to see western Uttar Pradesh could be as hot with 0.61 degree C higher-than-normal temperatures.

    Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take COVID-19 vaccination today

    Not just days, even the nights are likely to be the highest deviation in temperature at 0.86 degree C while armer in many regions like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other places.

    On the other hand, the summer in Maharashtra and parts of south India like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been predicted to see cooler day temperatures compared to the north Indian regions.

    More SUMMER News

    Read more about:

    summer imd

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X