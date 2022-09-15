YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SCO Summit begins today: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Putin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2022 in Uzbekistan. The Beijing-headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.

    SCO Summit begins today: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Putin
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

    While PM Modi is set to share stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, bilateral talks with Russia has also been schedules.

    No word on Modi-Xi meet at SCO, but Kremlin confirms a bi-lateral with PutinNo word on Modi-Xi meet at SCO, but Kremlin confirms a bi-lateral with Putin

    Both Beijing and New Delhi have maintained silence over whether he will have a sidebar with PM Modi during the meet.

    The Prime Minister would also have bilateral meetings with other leaders during the summit. "Economic cooperation in the SCO is an important question, which will be discussed in the SCO meetings. When we are meeting with central Asian countries, we discuss connectivity which will promote trade, investment and other exchanges between Indian and central Asian countries," Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat had told ANI.

    SCO can also be a vocal platform for India to push the agenda of regional and cross-regional connectivity that could force Pakistan to moderate its views and approach to linking Central Asia and South Asia.

    India will also assume the presidency at the end of the summit until September 2023 and will also host the summit next year. Apart from this, India will also assume the presidency of the G20 (Group of Twenty) for a year starting 1 December 2022 and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country during presidency tenure.

    Comments

    More SHANGHAI COOPERATION ORGANISATION News  

    Read more about:

    shanghai cooperation organisation narendra modi valdimir putin

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X