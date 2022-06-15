YouTube
    Schools reopen in Maharashtra after summer break

    Mumbai, Jun 15: Amidst speculation of a fourth Covid 19 wave in Maharashtra, schools in the state have resumed today after summer break. The government has asked the schools to follow Covid 19 protocols.

    Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad recently said that the govt is going ahead with the decision of opening schools and further decisions will be taken accordance with the situation.

    Ms Gaikwad said though masks have still not been made mandatory, but new SOPs have been issued to the schools. Meanwhile, Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had said masks may be made mandatory to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

    The development comes as the state has been witnessing a spike of cases recently.

    X