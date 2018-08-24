Schools, colleges shut over heavy rain warning in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 24:The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered all educational institutions in Kangra district to remain closed on Friday following an alert for heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has witnessed its second highest rainfall for a 24-hour period, the IMD said today.

As per data recorded by centre, 292.4 millimetres rainfall was witnessed in Dharamshala in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am today.

Met centre director Manmohan Singh said this was the second highest rainfall recorded in Dharamshala for a 24-hour duration.The highest precipitation of 316.4 mm in 24 hours was recorded in the city 60 years ago -- on August 6, 1958, he said.

Meanwhile, in view of forecasts of heavy rains, the Kangra district administration has closed all education institutions in the district today as a precautionary measure.

Last week, at least 19 people were killed following heavy rainfall in the state. The government had released Rs 96.50 crore for relief in the state. Multiple landslides had occurred on the stretch between Parwanoo and Solan, according to police.

Although Uttarakhand has been receiving widespread rains, the warning is for heavy showers in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital. Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts.

Following the warning from the Met office, the state government has asked authorities in all the districts to be extra vigilant and have asked people living on the embankment areas of rivers to go to safer places.