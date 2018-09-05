Schools can't refuse admission over Aadhaar: UIDAI

New Delhi, Sep 5: Schools are responsible for providing Aadhaar enrolment and update facility to students and cannot refuse admissions for the lack of the unique identification cards, UIDAI asserted on Wednesday.

The statement comes days after an NGO in Delhi has alleged that some government schools have denied admission to children from economically backward families for not having Aadhaar card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has also exhorted schools to co-ordinate with local banks, post offices, state education department and district administration, to facilitate special camps in their premises for Aadhaar enrollment and updation.

According to an official circular addressed to the Chief Secretaries of States, the UIDAI has said that it is aware of instances where some schools are refusing admission in absence of Aadhaar.

"It must be ensured that no children are deprived/denied of their due benefits or rights for want of Aadhaar," said the circular seen by news agency PTI.

Warning that such denials are "invalid and not permitted under the law", the Aadhaar-issuing body has said that "no child should be denied admission and other facilities for lack of Aadhaar".

The move by UIDAI is expected to come as a major relief to parents and students who have been facing difficulties due to schools insisting on Aadhaar number during admission.

"Till Aadhaar number is assigned or biometrics are updated for such students all facilities should be extended through alternate means of identification...," UIDAI has said.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)