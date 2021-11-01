School Reopening News: List of states that announced school reopen dates in November 2021

Schools in Karnataka for Class 1-5 re-open: Here are the rules

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 01: After a hiatus of more than one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools across various states are resuming physical classes with some rules and Covid-19 guidelines.

Here's is a list of states and UTs that will resume classes:

Delhi

The Delhi government has given a nod to the schools in the national capital to reopen for all classes from November 1. Earlier, the schools have resumed offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from September 1.

West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that schools in the state will resume offline classes for classes 9 to 12 from November 16.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala are set to reopen in a staggered manner from November 1 starting with classes 1 to 7, 10 and 12 and with COVID protocols, like bio-bubbles in place, the state government said on Sunday. With 95 per cent of the population who are over 18 years of age being vaccinated with at least the first dose and a reduction in the number of new cases and people undergoing COVID-19 treatment, the state has been able to relax social restrictions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Tamil Nadu

Schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to resume offline classes for students of 1 to 8 from November 1. Earlier, some schools had reopened classes for 9 to 12 from September 1.

Karnataka

Several private schools in Karnataka took the decision of resuming offline classes post-Diwali, while government schools in the state have already reopened schools for classes 1 to 5 from October 25.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 11:40 [IST]