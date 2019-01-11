School headmaster suspended over derogatory remarks on MP CM Kamal Nath

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jabalpur (MP), Jan 11: The headmaster of a government school in Jabalpur was suspended on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj suspended Mukesh Tiwari, the headmaster of government-run Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School.

Tiwari had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Nath at a meeting held in the school two days ago.

A video where Tiwari is purportedly seen making the remarks went viral on social media.

On examination of the video, the teacher was prima facie found violating the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, the collector's order read.