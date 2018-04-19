SC website down amidst fears of hacking

The official website of the Supreme Court was suspected to have been hacked this morning, but the court officials did not confirm it. The top court officials confirmed that the website had become "non-functional" from 11.35 am and said all efforts were being made to restore normalcy.

One of the screen shots of the top court web page circulating on some social media sites showed signs left by some Brazilian hackers who may have targeted it.

An image of cannabis leaves, with a message saying "hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam", could be seen.

Later in the day, when attempt to reach the website at supremecourtofindia.nic.in was made, the result read: "site under maintenance".

The officials, who requested anonymity, were non-committal on confirming whether the website has been hacked and said the top court's information technology department was in touch with the NIC and the site would be restored soon, preferably by the evening.

When repeatedly asked about the hacking, they said they were not authorised to speak on the issue.

They maintained they could only state that the website was under process of restoration but cannot confirm it has been hacked without any confirmation.

PTI

