SC notice to lawyer, who alleged Naresh Goyal tried to frame CJI in sexual misconduct case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Apr 23: The Supreme Court has issued notice on a plea claiming that Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal could have played a role in allegedly framing Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.

The Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, took up the affidavit filed by advocate Utsav Bains. In a short hearing, the Bench issued notice to Bains and sought for his personal appearance in court by 10.30 tomorrow.

He had stated on oath that according to his reliable sources, a Delhi based fixer, Romesh Sharma had hatched a plan to target the CJI and force him to resign.

He said that Goyal through Sharma had sought to bribe the CJI for a favourable order on waiving off the loan for the airline. He further added that Dawood Ibrahim had invested in Jet Airways and hence the failed attempt to bribe the CJI was viewed seriously.

Bains has sought a judicial inquiry into the matter through independent investigators.