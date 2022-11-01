‘This is 21st century, where have we reached in name of religion’: SC on hate speeches

SC to hear on Nov 14 plea seeking judicial probe into Gujarat bridge collapse

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: The Supreme Court will hear on November 14 a plea seeking a court monitored probe into the Gujarat bridge collapse.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a judicial probe into the bridge collapse that took place at Gujarat's Morbi in which over 132 people lost their lives.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday. Sanghavi told reporters at Morbi, around 300 km from the state capital, that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

Morbi bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat on November 2

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era "hanging bridge" when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding the bridge may have collapsed due to the "huge crowd" on it.

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places. At the local hospital people formed a human chain to hold back crowds and keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued. Sanghavi said a five-member high-powered committee has been formed to probe the bridge collapse.

It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers, a PTI report said.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction. A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.

It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the accident site late in the night and also met those injured at the civil hospital.

Gujarat tragedy: What is a suspension bridge? What possibly led to Morbi bridge collapse?

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district. Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.

A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added. Congress said its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra that was to be taken out from five zones across the state on Monday has been postponed by a day following the bridge collapse.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 11:13 [IST]