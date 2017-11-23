SC to hear fresh plea seeking ban on Padmavati

The Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea seeking a ban on the release of the movie, Padmavati. The petitioner M L Sharma moved the court for the second time and this time he cited the ground that the makers of the film had misguided the SC.

Sharma said that the makers of the film had earlier misled the court. "They have shown the movie to journalists", the petitioner alleged while seeking to be heard again. The court has posted the matter on Tuesday.

Sharma said that no certificate had been issued for the movie to be released and hence the matter be heard afresh. The court directed him to file a fresh writ petition and listed the matter for December 28.

It may be recalled that an earlier petition seeking a ban on the movie had been rejected by the Supreme Court. The petitioner claimed that the makers had distorted history, thereby hurting the sentiments of the people. The court however took objection to the petition and said that it cannot be doing the job of the censor board.

OneIndia News