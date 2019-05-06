  • search
    SC stays TN assembly speaker's notice to three AIADMK MLAs

    New Delhi, May 06: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal's notice, which asks three AIADMK legislators why they should not be disqualified from the House over alleged anti-party activities.

    File Photo of Supreme Court

    Dhanapal's issued notice to three AIADMK legislators - E Rathinasabapathy, V T Kalaiselvan and V T Prabhu after a complaint by AIADMK Chief Whip S Rajendran last week. The three AIADMK legislators are said to be loyal to TTV Dinakaran, an AIADMK rebel who has now floated his own party.

    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, after hearing the plea, issued notice to the Speaker and sought his response.

    AIADMK Chief Whip S Rajendran had alleged the three MLAs of acting against the party and the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

    DMK chief M K Stalin then threatened to move a motion of no confidence against the Speaker if he acted on the complaint of the Chief Whip, said reports.

    This comes close on the heels of the Lok Sabha poll and Assembly bypolls for 18 seats and ahead of the May 19 bypoll to four assembly seats. The AIADMK government needs 9 seats to have a safe majority out of 22 vacant seats for which by-elections are conducted.

