YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of India''s decommissioned aircraft carrier ''Viraat'' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.

    SC stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat

    A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship from being dismantled and for creating it as a museum.

    Explained: Indigenously-built INS Kavaratti all set to be commissioned into Indian Navy

    The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

    The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court ins vikramaditya

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X