YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC stays Centre’s order banning telecast of ‘MediaOne’ news channel on security concerns

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 15: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed till further orders the January 31 order of the Centre banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security grounds.

    SC stays Centre’s order banning telecast of ‘MediaOne’ news channel on security concerns

    A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast.

    The bench left the question open on whether content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself.

    The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order.

    On March 10, the top court had sought response from the Centre on the channel's plea of against the Kerala High Court order upholding the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X