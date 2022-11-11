YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 11: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the order passed by the Allahabad High Court granting bail to the accused who fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi in February 2022, as reported by ANI.

    A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh said the high court did not accord any reason while giving bail.

    SC sets aside Allahabad HC order granting bail to two accused in Owaisi car attack case

    The apex court directed the accused to surrender before the jail authority within a week from today. The top court also asked the Allahabad High Court to decide afresh the bail plea of the accused after taking into note the evidence.

    The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's car was attacked in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on February 3, a week before assembly polls began in the state, as reported by PTI.

    Three people -- Sharma, Gurjar and Aalim -- were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. The top court in September dismissed the challenge to the bail granted to the third accused Aalim.

    In his petition before the apex court, Owaisi challenged the bail granted to them, saying this was a classic example of a disproportionate amount of prejudice and hate-related crimes leading to the incident of an attempt to murder and the target was a known MP.

    Friday, November 11, 2022, 13:18 [IST]
    X